Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea: &quot;Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

Dr. Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, asserted that his party is willing to endure a political vacuum for an extended period, but drew a line at accepting corruption and governance malfeasance. His remarks came during the annual Mass in Maarab, an event dedicated to honoring the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance. The Mass was presided over by Bishop Antoine Nabil Andari, who represented the Maronite Patriarch, and was attended by various political and social figures.

Addressing the recent incident involving Elias Al-Husrani, Geagea described it as an "indicator of the kind of dialogue that the Axis of Resistance has been promising for months. They invite you to dialogue only to stifle and kill your convictions and your freedom," he said, labeling the Axis of Resistance as "criminal par excellence."

Geagea highlighted the ideological split Lebanon is currently experiencing. "We are caught between a Lebanon that is building robust relationships with Gulf and Arab countries, and another that aligns with Assad's Syria and Iran," he said. "We clearly stand with a Lebanon that nurtures ties with the Arab nations." The party leader also questioned the sacrifices made for the country, asking, "Is this the Lebanon for which we have toiled, sacrificed, and stayed awake for nights, years, and even centuries? Is this the Lebanon for which tens of thousands have been martyred?"

He noted that there is a "serious attempt to change everything in our country to match the features of countries belonging to the Axis of Resistance, like Iran and Syria." Geagea vowed that his party is committed to "confronting this reality to escape the hellish conditions Lebanon currently faces."

Moreover, Geagea criticized some parties for still seeking deals with Hezbollah despite ongoing crises. "Some are still intent on striking deals with Hezbollah, as if the existing conditions were normal," he said. He mentioned several past incidents and ongoing deals, including the Mar Mikhael agreement, that have been made at the expense of broader Lebanese interests.

In conclusion, Geagea emphasized that while his party is capable of leading the country towards better days, they are currently in a position of opposition rather than governance. "We are capable of taking the country to the shores of salvation, and we stand by every word we say," he asserted.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Samir Geagea

Tolerate

Political

Vacuum

Corruption

Control

State

LBCI Next
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

Kahale's mayor speaks out: uncontrolled weapons endanger Lebanon's future, demands state intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-31

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli FM leaves for Bahrain to inaugurate embassy in Manama

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01

'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:22

Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More