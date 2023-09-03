Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

Dr. Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, asserted that his party is willing to endure a political vacuum for an extended period, but drew a line at accepting corruption and governance malfeasance. His remarks came during the annual Mass in Maarab, an event dedicated to honoring the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance. The Mass was presided over by Bishop Antoine Nabil Andari, who represented the Maronite Patriarch, and was attended by various political and social figures.



Addressing the recent incident involving Elias Al-Husrani, Geagea described it as an "indicator of the kind of dialogue that the Axis of Resistance has been promising for months. They invite you to dialogue only to stifle and kill your convictions and your freedom," he said, labeling the Axis of Resistance as "criminal par excellence."



Geagea highlighted the ideological split Lebanon is currently experiencing. "We are caught between a Lebanon that is building robust relationships with Gulf and Arab countries, and another that aligns with Assad's Syria and Iran," he said. "We clearly stand with a Lebanon that nurtures ties with the Arab nations." The party leader also questioned the sacrifices made for the country, asking, "Is this the Lebanon for which we have toiled, sacrificed, and stayed awake for nights, years, and even centuries? Is this the Lebanon for which tens of thousands have been martyred?"



He noted that there is a "serious attempt to change everything in our country to match the features of countries belonging to the Axis of Resistance, like Iran and Syria." Geagea vowed that his party is committed to "confronting this reality to escape the hellish conditions Lebanon currently faces."



Moreover, Geagea criticized some parties for still seeking deals with Hezbollah despite ongoing crises. "Some are still intent on striking deals with Hezbollah, as if the existing conditions were normal," he said. He mentioned several past incidents and ongoing deals, including the Mar Mikhael agreement, that have been made at the expense of broader Lebanese interests.



In conclusion, Geagea emphasized that while his party is capable of leading the country towards better days, they are currently in a position of opposition rather than governance. "We are capable of taking the country to the shores of salvation, and we stand by every word we say," he asserted.