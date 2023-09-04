News
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
At the foot of the Acropolis, Athens, under a bright moon, the classic opera "Norma" by the Italian composer Bellini restores glory to the Odeon of Herodes Atticus stage, one of the oldest Roman theaters in the world.
French director Tom Volf chose to revive this opera in Greece in celebration of the centenary of the birth of the opera legend Maria Callas, who was renowned for her portrayal of the role of the priestess Norma, who discovers her lover's betrayal.
This role requires a distinctive vocal range and the ability to blend singing with acting, qualities the French director found in the Lebanese-Canadian soprano Joyce El-Khoury.
Over 9000 spectators in two days, most of whom praised El-Khoury's performance, solidifying her status on the international opera stage, where she has been for more than a decade.
She migrated to Canada during the war, nurturing her passion for opera there. After the August 4th explosion, Joyce El-Khoury decided to offer free singing lessons to the Lebanese, only to be surprised by hundreds of requests to join the classes.
Opera has always had its talents in Lebanon, although the culture of opera remains limited among the public. Joyce El-Khoury's global success may pave the way for the spread of this culture not only in Lebanon but also across the Arab world.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Acropolis
Athens
Opera
Bellini
Soprano
Lebanese
Canadian
Art
Classic
Music
Maria Callas
Joyce El-Khoury
