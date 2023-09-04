Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions

Israel has officially opened its embassy in Bahrain, marking another significant milestone in the evolving diplomatic landscape of the Middle East.



The ceremony, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, underlines the commitment to fostering stronger relations between the two nations. This development comes two years after both countries normalized their relations, facilitated by American mediation.



While the opening of embassies is not unusual following the 2020 normalization agreement, the timing of this event carries particular significance. It has reignited discussions around the Israeli-Bahraini peace accord, which had seemingly faded from the spotlight due to solid domestic opposition within Bahrain and criticism of Israel's policies toward Palestinians.



It is worth noting that recent discussions of the Israeli Foreign Minister in Manama, including the controversial visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, had temporarily delayed Foreign Minister Cohen's visit to Bahrain.



The deepening of relations between Israel and Bahrain holds strategic importance given Bahrain's location in the heart of the Arabian Gulf and its proximity to Iran.



Additionally, Bahrain maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia and hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, further emphasizing its regional significance.



Economically, discussions during this diplomatic visit aim to strengthen bilateral agreements in various economic and trade sectors. According to Israel's foreign minister, both nations are poised to sign a Free Trade Agreement as they seek to expand economic cooperation.



In parallel, the United States continues to facilitate normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.



According to "The Times of Israel," Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden for Middle East Affairs, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for discussions with a high-level Palestinian delegation. These discussions revolve around potential concessions that Palestinians might secure, potentially paving the way for Riyadh to consider normalizing relations with Israel.