News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
Israel has officially opened its embassy in Bahrain, marking another significant milestone in the evolving diplomatic landscape of the Middle East.
The ceremony, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, underlines the commitment to fostering stronger relations between the two nations. This development comes two years after both countries normalized their relations, facilitated by American mediation.
While the opening of embassies is not unusual following the 2020 normalization agreement, the timing of this event carries particular significance. It has reignited discussions around the Israeli-Bahraini peace accord, which had seemingly faded from the spotlight due to solid domestic opposition within Bahrain and criticism of Israel's policies toward Palestinians.
It is worth noting that recent discussions of the Israeli Foreign Minister in Manama, including the controversial visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, had temporarily delayed Foreign Minister Cohen's visit to Bahrain.
The deepening of relations between Israel and Bahrain holds strategic importance given Bahrain's location in the heart of the Arabian Gulf and its proximity to Iran.
Additionally, Bahrain maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia and hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, further emphasizing its regional significance.
Economically, discussions during this diplomatic visit aim to strengthen bilateral agreements in various economic and trade sectors. According to Israel's foreign minister, both nations are poised to sign a Free Trade Agreement as they seek to expand economic cooperation.
In parallel, the United States continues to facilitate normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
According to "The Times of Israel," Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden for Middle East Affairs, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for discussions with a high-level Palestinian delegation. These discussions revolve around potential concessions that Palestinians might secure, potentially paving the way for Riyadh to consider normalizing relations with Israel.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Peace
Agreement
Israel
Embassy
Bahrain
Regional
Tensions
Next
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-03
Israeli FM leaves for Bahrain to inaugurate embassy in Manama
Middle East News
2023-09-03
Israeli FM leaves for Bahrain to inaugurate embassy in Manama
0
Middle East News
05:22
Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain for official talks
Middle East News
05:22
Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain for official talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
5
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
6
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
7
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More