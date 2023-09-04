Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions

Israel has officially opened its embassy in Bahrain, marking another significant milestone in the evolving diplomatic landscape of the Middle East.

The ceremony, attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, underlines the commitment to fostering stronger relations between the two nations. This development comes two years after both countries normalized their relations, facilitated by American mediation.

While the opening of embassies is not unusual following the 2020 normalization agreement, the timing of this event carries particular significance. It has reignited discussions around the Israeli-Bahraini peace accord, which had seemingly faded from the spotlight due to solid domestic opposition within Bahrain and criticism of Israel's policies toward Palestinians.

It is worth noting that recent discussions of the Israeli Foreign Minister in Manama, including the controversial visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, had temporarily delayed Foreign Minister Cohen's visit to Bahrain.

The deepening of relations between Israel and Bahrain holds strategic importance given Bahrain's location in the heart of the Arabian Gulf and its proximity to Iran.

Additionally, Bahrain maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia and hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, further emphasizing its regional significance.

Economically, discussions during this diplomatic visit aim to strengthen bilateral agreements in various economic and trade sectors. According to Israel's foreign minister, both nations are poised to sign a Free Trade Agreement as they seek to expand economic cooperation.

In parallel, the United States continues to facilitate normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to "The Times of Israel," Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden for Middle East Affairs, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for discussions with a high-level Palestinian delegation. These discussions revolve around potential concessions that Palestinians might secure, potentially paving the way for Riyadh to consider normalizing relations with Israel.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Peace

Agreement

Israel

Embassy

Bahrain

Regional

Tensions

LBCI Next
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-03

Israeli FM leaves for Bahrain to inaugurate embassy in Manama

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain for official talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:14

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More