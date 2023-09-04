News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
Lebanon's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) faces dire financial challenges as the State Treasury lost an astonishing LBP 552 billion in just two months due to the closure of service centers.
The RTA was a crucial source of revenue, providing LBP 23 billion daily to the state treasury when they operated three days a week.
The closure came after disputes with the company Inkript over payment terms, ultimately resolved in favor of the state, allowing it to pursue legal action against Inkript.
Currently, RTA has reopened to resume processing pending transactions. Thus, if it was no longer possible to submit to the company that deprived the state of a "goldmine," it reopened its five centers and the operating system to manage the pending transactions.
Representatives from these centers, Marwan Abboud, the acting head of the Traffic Management Authority, and Ali Taha, the acting head of the RTA, convened for a three-hour meeting to discuss the new pricing structure for driver's licenses, vehicle registration, and electronic tags.
Inkript has proposed reducing the cost of these transactions to between one and two dollars. If the government approves these rates, the price for a driver's license could potentially increase from LBP 42,000 to LBP 1.5 million, not accounting for operational expenses.
Similarly, the cost for a vehicle registration book may rise from LBP 42,000 to LBP 1.2 million, based on an exchange rate of LBP 90,000 per US dollar, as specified in a government decision outlining how operator fees are calculated.
While these numbers remain tentative, estimating the treasury's profits will be challenging.
Nevertheless, the state will be able to meet its obligations to Inkript. This action would require legislation, if deemed necessary, to increase fees.
Today, this "goldmine" has the potential to generate LBP 45 billion daily from the RTA center in Dekweneh alone, assuming a swift resolution is reached.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Closed
Centers
RTA
Financial
Difficulties
State
Lose
Billions
Next
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
0
World News
2023-08-09
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
World News
2023-08-09
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
2023-07-30
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
0
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
World News
2023-06-19
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
5
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
6
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
7
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More