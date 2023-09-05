The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

With the military and security resources currently available, it is impossible to control the borders. Thus, it is impossible to prevent the massive wave of Syrian smuggling, which peaked in August.



This is the conclusion that can be drawn by those attending the parliamentary committee session on foreign affairs.



According to the numbers presented by the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, about five brigades, or approximately 8,000 soldiers, are stationed along the Lebanese-Syrian border, which stretches about 380 kilometers. However, border control and smuggling prevention would require around 40,000 soldiers.



The borders have 108 surveillance centers, including 38 towers with advanced devices to monitor smugglers and illegal crossings. However, effective control requires more manpower, which is currently unavailable.



In the numbers presented to the committee, approximately 22,000 people have been recorded crossing the border illegally since the beginning of the year, with the army apprehending around 8,000 of them in August alone, and they were subsequently returned to Syria. However, these returns areinsufficient, as manyr of them attempt to cross again through smugglers and succeed.



So, based on the figures and data presented, the new and illegal wave of displacement continues through known crossings and criminal networks that the relevant authorities have not yet managed to apprehend.



The foreign affairs committee, which extensively discussed this issue, recommended activating the central ministerial committee authorized to coordinate with the military, international parties, and the Syrian side.



The government will meet on Thursday in two sessions, and the recent influx of Syrians into Lebanon, especially in recent times, will be on the discussion table.



This issue requires political, military, and security mobilization to halt illegal smuggling and the criminal networks behind it.