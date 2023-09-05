News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05 | 10:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation
Via an SMS sent to his phone, Rami was informed that his company's formality with the Ministry of Labor had been approved by the minister and would be ready for pickup after 72 hours. Yes, we're talking about the Lebanese Ministry of Labor.
This is just a part of a series of services the Ministry of Labor has implemented and continues to implement to ease the lives of citizens on one hand and its employees on the other.
The second of these services is related to domestic labor recruitment offices.
After the approval of the formality, office owners no longer need to visit the ministry to collect the approval.
By logging into their accounts on the ministry's website, they will find a QR code for their formality that they can print and take to the General Security to complete the procedures.
The automation of the Ministry of Labor doesn't stop here. In its third phase, the search scene in the ministry's files will gradually disappear with the help of computer science students at the Lebanese University.
Thus, without incurring any financial burdens on the Lebanese state, the Ministry of Labor is facilitating the lives of those in need of its services and its employees. It also puts an end to bribes and favoritism.
It would be great if these steps were taken by ministries still far from the technology era.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Ministry Of Labor
QR Code
Technology
Bureaucracy
Next
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
0
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
0
Variety and Tech
05:22
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023
Variety and Tech
05:22
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
0
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Trump's fourth indictment: A potential twist in the Presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Trump's fourth indictment: A potential twist in the Presidential race
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
2
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
4
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
5
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
6
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More