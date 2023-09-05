A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

2023-09-05 | 10:29
A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor&#39;s digital transformation
2min
A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

Via an SMS sent to his phone, Rami was informed that his company's formality with the Ministry of Labor had been approved by the minister and would be ready for pickup after 72 hours. Yes, we're talking about the Lebanese Ministry of Labor.

This is just a part of a series of services the Ministry of Labor has implemented and continues to implement to ease the lives of citizens on one hand and its employees on the other.

The second of these services is related to domestic labor recruitment offices. 

After the approval of the formality, office owners no longer need to visit the ministry to collect the approval. 

By logging into their accounts on the ministry's website, they will find a QR code for their formality that they can print and take to the General Security to complete the procedures.

The automation of the Ministry of Labor doesn't stop here. In its third phase, the search scene in the ministry's files will gradually disappear with the help of computer science students at the Lebanese University.

Thus, without incurring any financial burdens on the Lebanese state, the Ministry of Labor is facilitating the lives of those in need of its services and its employees. It also puts an end to bribes and favoritism. 

It would be great if these steps were taken by ministries still far from the technology era.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Ministry Of Labor

QR Code

Technology

Bureaucracy

