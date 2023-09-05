News
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
Following the scandal of internationally banned pesticides revealed by MP Wael Abou Faour, LBCI approached three of these companies. The owners of these companies have confirmed their intention to file a defamation lawsuit against Abou Faour, armed with a decision issued by the State Council in March 2018.
The story began in 2016 when Minister of Agriculture Akram Chehayeb and Minister of Health Wael Abou Faour issued two decisions prohibiting the entry of several pesticides and agricultural drugs into Lebanon due to their serious and deadly health hazards.
At that time, the Association of Importers and Traders in the Agricultural Sector in Lebanon filed an appeal before the State Council to annul these two decisions, alleging that the harm caused by these pesticides had not been proven and that the approval of the Agricultural Drugs Committee had not been sought.
The State Council annulled the two decisions in 2018, and Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Ghazi Zeaiter, allowed the entry of these products again.
Subsequently, various ministries of agriculture and health, including the Ministry of Health today, have reiterated their commitment to the decision of the State Council, revealing the formation of a committee to investigate the claims made by MP Abou Faour, with the results expected in the coming days.
Abou Faour has a clear stance on all of this. He confirmed to LBCI that these drugs have been proven to be carcinogenic, regardless of any decision.
He asked, "How can traders morally accept introducing such substances into the bodies of the Lebanese?" He emphasized that he is under the law, waiving his parliamentary immunity and challenging the companies to go to court if they are brave enough.
All of the above remains subject to the results of the investigation being conducted by the Information Branch, with everyone awaiting its outcome.
