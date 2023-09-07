Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers

In just two minutes, Egypt's population increases by 22 people, a demographic reality that has become more problematic to Egyptian authorities than even terrorism, according to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.



Egypt's population growth problem is not new; over the years, successive governments have encouraged families to limit their offspring. The "Two is Enough" campaign was the most recent effort in 2019.



The fear of population growth in Egypt extends beyond mere statistics. To comprehend its risks, one only needs to consider that in 2019, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lowered by 150 billion Egyptian pounds due to the high birth rate, according to a World Bank study.



The continuous increase in population exacerbates the burdens associated with education, healthcare, and housing on the Egyptian government.



Moreover, in a country grappling with foreign currency shortages, all agriculture, energy, and infrastructure projects become insufficient to meet the growing demands as the population soars.



This is without even mentioning the limited water resources, which further intensified due to the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a project threatening Egypt's lifeline, the Nile River.



In summary, all sustainable development projects fall short in the face of population growth unless strict family planning policies are implemented.



Until now, all measures taken by Egypt in this regard aimed at incentivizing a reduction in births rather than enforcing it upon citizens.



However, is there a hidden message in el-Sisi's recent remarks about China?



China enforced the one-child policy in 1980 to curb its massive population growth. The success of this policy allowed for a relaxation of restrictions in 2015, encouraging families to have two children, especially with an increasing elderly population.



Is Egypt heading towards a similar choice? Will societal and religious traditions allow for limiting the number of children per family?