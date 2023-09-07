News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
In just two minutes, Egypt's population increases by 22 people, a demographic reality that has become more problematic to Egyptian authorities than even terrorism, according to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Egypt's population growth problem is not new; over the years, successive governments have encouraged families to limit their offspring. The "Two is Enough" campaign was the most recent effort in 2019.
The fear of population growth in Egypt extends beyond mere statistics. To comprehend its risks, one only needs to consider that in 2019, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lowered by 150 billion Egyptian pounds due to the high birth rate, according to a World Bank study.
The continuous increase in population exacerbates the burdens associated with education, healthcare, and housing on the Egyptian government.
Moreover, in a country grappling with foreign currency shortages, all agriculture, energy, and infrastructure projects become insufficient to meet the growing demands as the population soars.
This is without even mentioning the limited water resources, which further intensified due to the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a project threatening Egypt's lifeline, the Nile River.
In summary, all sustainable development projects fall short in the face of population growth unless strict family planning policies are implemented.
Until now, all measures taken by Egypt in this regard aimed at incentivizing a reduction in births rather than enforcing it upon citizens.
However, is there a hidden message in el-Sisi's recent remarks about China?
China enforced the one-child policy in 1980 to curb its massive population growth. The success of this policy allowed for a relaxation of restrictions in 2015, encouraging families to have two children, especially with an increasing elderly population.
Is Egypt heading towards a similar choice? Will societal and religious traditions allow for limiting the number of children per family?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Overpopulation
Struggles
Egypt
Population
Control
Policies
Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
2
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
3
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
4
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More