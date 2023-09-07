Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

In an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, Colonel Ali Taha, a senior officer in Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF), received a phone call on his way home in the Bekaa region.



To his astonishment, the call was from a journalist informing him that the caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, had removed him from his position as acting head of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and appointed Colonel Khaled Youssef in his place.



Colonel Taha was taken aback because he had not been informed of the decision in advance, and his record during his service with the ISF had been impeccable.



While Minister Mawlawi did not provide reasons for his decision, LBCI's sources revealed that Colonel Taha's removal from the RTA is linked to clear administrative violations and exceeding his powers while carrying out his duties. Specifically, these violations relate to the powers of Marwan Abboud, the Beirut Governor who also serves as the Acting Director-General of the Traffic Management Authority.



Contrary to initial speculations, LBCI's sources suggest that Minister Mawlawi's decision has no connection to Colonel Taha's stance against the return of employees facing judicial pursuit to their positions in the RTA.



It is also unrelated to the previous dispute with the "Inkript" company, which was settled by the Court of Audit, given that Colonel Khaled Youssef, an engineer, was recently tasked by the Interior Minister with specific IT-related responsibilities within the Traffic Management Authority, which resulted in his appointment.



Meanwhile, sources within the ISF express astonishment at Minister Mawlawi's decision. They emphasize that Colonel Taha had not approved any transaction requiring the Director-General's signature without the latter's approval. They question why Colonel Taha was not confronted about the alleged administrative violations before the decision to remove him was made.



The public has a right to know the truth regarding the justification for this removal, considering that any misconduct, if committed by Colonel Taha, could cost the Lebanese people dearly.



The list of corruption and bribery examples within the ISF is notably long, making transparency and accountability essential.