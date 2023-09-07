Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

In an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, Colonel Ali Taha, a senior officer in Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF), received a phone call on his way home in the Bekaa region. 

To his astonishment, the call was from a journalist informing him that the caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, had removed him from his position as acting head of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and appointed Colonel Khaled Youssef in his place. 

Colonel Taha was taken aback because he had not been informed of the decision in advance, and his record during his service with the ISF had been impeccable.

While Minister Mawlawi did not provide reasons for his decision, LBCI's sources revealed that Colonel Taha's removal from the RTA is linked to clear administrative violations and exceeding his powers while carrying out his duties. Specifically, these violations relate to the powers of Marwan Abboud, the Beirut Governor who also serves as the Acting Director-General of the Traffic Management Authority.

Contrary to initial speculations, LBCI's sources suggest that Minister Mawlawi's decision has no connection to Colonel Taha's stance against the return of employees facing judicial pursuit to their positions in the RTA. 

It is also unrelated to the previous dispute with the "Inkript" company, which was settled by the Court of Audit, given that Colonel Khaled Youssef, an engineer, was recently tasked by the Interior Minister with specific IT-related responsibilities within the Traffic Management Authority, which resulted in his appointment. 

Meanwhile, sources within the ISF express astonishment at Minister Mawlawi's decision. They emphasize that Colonel Taha had not approved any transaction requiring the Director-General's signature without the latter's approval. They question why Colonel Taha was not confronted about the alleged administrative violations before the decision to remove him was made.

The public has a right to know the truth regarding the justification for this removal, considering that any misconduct, if committed by Colonel Taha, could cost the Lebanese people dearly. 

The list of corruption and bribery examples within the ISF is notably long, making transparency and accountability essential.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Administrative

Violations

Sudden

Removal

ISF

Officer

Controversy

LBCI Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27

Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Environmental Crisis Unveiled: Halted Waste Leachate Removal Raises Concerns at Naameh Landfill

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-27

Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More