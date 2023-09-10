Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites

A devastating earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, causing significant damage to several historic sites, some of which are listed as World Heritage Sites.



The affected areas include the Tinmel Mosque, the Mellah neighborhood, and many more. These sites, cherished for their historical and cultural significance, bore the brunt of the earthquake's destructive force.



Among the most severely impacted is the portion of the walls surrounding the historic city of Marrakech, located in the heart of Morocco, constructed in the early 12th century, which have long served as a protective barrier for the city. However, they proved vulnerable to the immense power of the earthquake.



The Taroudant Wall, which encircles the old city sharing its name about 100 kilometers south of Marrakech, also succumbed to the earthquake's force. Throughout history, these walls played a vital role in safeguarding the city from military attacks but could not withstand the earthquake's magnitude.



A particularly tragic loss was the Kasbah of Agadir Oufla, which had previously endured a catastrophic earthquake. Sadly, it suffered damage once again in this recent seismic event.



Another damaged site is the historic Tinmel Mosque, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This mosque stands as a genuine architectural gem, with its construction dating back to the 12th century. It is distinguished by its unique minaret, a rarity in Islamic architecture.



These landmarks, once symbols of Morocco's rich history, have now been marred by the earthquake of September 8. The quake serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of cultural heritage in the face of natural disasters.