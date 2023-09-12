French Envoy Le Drian Facilitating Dialogue in Lebanese Crisis

Since his arrival, French envoy for President Macron's initiative has carried the message from one place to another, openly supporting it and considering it the beginning of a solution. He expressed this in his meetings on the first day of his renewed mission.



Observers of Mikati's meeting with Le Drian confirmed to LBCI that the latter does not bring any initiative with him and will only listen to the Lebanese parties, deciding his next steps afterward.



Dialogue, then more dialogue... This was the call emphasized by Le Drian during his meeting with the Parliament Speaker, who pointed out that views align with the French presidential envoy, that there is no way out of the current crisis and achieving the presidential election except through dialogue, which is currently available for those who seek Lebanon's interest, according to the Parliament Speaker.



Observers of the meeting between Berri and Le Drian told LBCI that the position on Berri's initiative represents the stance of the Quintet Committee, which includes Le Drian, and therefore, he is speaking on behalf of the committee. However, sources told LBCI that Le Drian's position does not necessarily reflect the stance of the international Quintet.



Le Drian's endorsement of Berri's initiative implies providing it with international cover, which will give Berri momentum to continue with his initiative and advance it to the next stage.



Le Drian received a briefing from the Chief of Staff, General Joseph Aoun, in Yarzeh, on the security situation and the challenges facing the military institution, especially the Syrian displacement and the Palestinian situation. Le Drian reaffirmed his country's continued support for the army to enhance its capabilities in executing various missions..