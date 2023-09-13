The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality

"Mirror on the wall, tell me if I’m still a great power?" The French newspaper "l'Opinion" asked on its front page in 2021, quoting the animated story "Snow White."



Could the answer lie in the series of setbacks that France has suffered in recent years? Especially in Africa, where France has had a presence for nearly two centuries? From Mali to Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon, Sudan, and other African countries where military coups have ousted France's influence in favor of Chinese and Russian roles.



France's loss is not limited to a loss of influence in Africa but extends to economic losses as well.



French experts estimate that France, which was the first exporter and importer to Africa before 2000, is no longer in that position.



The most significant indicator of this change is the gradual decline of the trade balance by almost half over the past two decades.



France, currently experiencing one of its worst phases in its relations with its former colonies in Africa, has been further strained by the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to rising energy costs.



Is France still a great power? The New York Times asked in light of the setback in the submarine deal between France and Australia, valued at 35 billion euros after US pressure led to replacing the deal with France by building nuclear-powered submarines in a new deal with the United States and Britain.



This indicates a division between France's self-perception on the global stage and its actual power on the ground, the American newspaper added.



Faced with this scene from Africa to Europe, is France looking for a role in the Middle East through Lebanon? Will Jean-Yves Le Drian emerge empty-handed like his predecessor, Patrick Durel? Or will France succeed in overcoming its successive external setbacks in the world?