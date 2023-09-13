The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13 | 11:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The French paradox: Self-perception vs. global reality

"Mirror on the wall, tell me if I’m still a great power?" The French newspaper "l'Opinion" asked on its front page in 2021, quoting the animated story "Snow White."

Could the answer lie in the series of setbacks that France has suffered in recent years? Especially in Africa, where France has had a presence for nearly two centuries? From Mali to Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon, Sudan, and other African countries where military coups have ousted France's influence in favor of Chinese and Russian roles.

France's loss is not limited to a loss of influence in Africa but extends to economic losses as well. 

French experts estimate that France, which was the first exporter and importer to Africa before 2000, is no longer in that position. 

The most significant indicator of this change is the gradual decline of the trade balance by almost half over the past two decades.

France, currently experiencing one of its worst phases in its relations with its former colonies in Africa, has been further strained by the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to rising energy costs.

Is France still a great power? The New York Times asked in light of the setback in the submarine deal between France and Australia, valued at 35 billion euros after US pressure led to replacing the deal with France by building nuclear-powered submarines in a new deal with the United States and Britain. 

This indicates a division between France's self-perception on the global stage and its actual power on the ground, the American newspaper added.

Faced with this scene from Africa to Europe, is France looking for a role in the Middle East through Lebanon? Will Jean-Yves Le Drian emerge empty-handed like his predecessor, Patrick Durel? Or will France succeed in overcoming its successive external setbacks in the world?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

France

Influence

Power

Africa

Submarine

Deal

Politics

LBCI Next
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05

Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-22

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Security flaws in Honeywell devices could be used to disrupt critical industries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More