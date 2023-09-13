Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Azzam al-Ahmad, a leader in the Fatah Movement, made an interesting statement about what is happening in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

On the second day of his visit to Lebanon, al-Ahmad spoke after his meeting with the Prime Minister in the presence of the Army Commander, the Director of the Intelligence Branch, and the General Director of General Security about a conspiracy greater than some might imagine, holding what he referred to as terrorist elements responsible for the gunfire in Sidon and the army, as if there are those instructing them to escalate the situation.

Azzam al-Ahmad's movement in Lebanon coincides with a similar move by Hamas, which sent its political bureau member, Mousa Abu Marzouq. The declared goal is to work on stabilizing the ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh, especially by pressuring Islamic groups within the camp through the Joint Palestinian Action Committee.

Abu Marzouq, who met with General Elias al-Baysari, the Mufti of the Republic, and the Islamic Group, affirmed that the security of Lebanon is an integral part of the security of the Palestinian people.

Before this round of meetings, the Palestinian Embassy brought together Fatah and Hamas, both of whom confirmed their full commitment to maintaining the ceasefire, delivering the wanted individuals accused of assassinating General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and Abdel Rahman Farhud to the Lebanese judiciary and entrusting the joint security forces with the task of facilitating the return of displaced persons from the clashes to their homes in Ain al-Hilweh. 

This statement was made to reaffirm the decisions of the Joint Palestinian Action Committee, the understanding reached under the auspices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the meeting of the Acting Director-General of the General Security Elias al-Baysari, with the Palestinian factions, as well as the efforts undertaken by the Intelligence Directorate to implement the agreement by handing over wanted persons according to an agreed-upon mechanism.
 

