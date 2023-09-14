Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role

2023-09-14 | 10:44
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla&#39;s timeless role
1min
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role

Here, in the Khaybar region, for nearly 6,000 years BC, offerings were made to the gods of those times. These stone formations, along with stone traps for animals, have remained to tell the stories of the peoples who inhabited this land, once fertile and green.

Over 200 kilometers away, the Nabataeans settled in the 1st century BC in this area is AlUla, known as Al-Hijr, leaving behind tombs that have become a destination for history and archaeology enthusiasts. In 2008, it became the first site in Saudi Arabia to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Thousands of stories are told by the distinctive relics of the AlUla region, which have witnessed the passage of various civilizations.

Here, the discussion is highly technical for specialists, but the artifacts that play a role in tourism and culture have their roles in building identity.

This is the first edition of a summit held in a region that served as a passage and "headquarters" for different civilizations that played their part in the development of human history in a way that respects nature and the environment.

So, could the exploration of its history be a gateway to finding solutions to some of our current problems?
 
 

