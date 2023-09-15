Mohammed, an exceptional young man, has not let his health condition hinder his academic and professional ambitions.



Many individuals like him exist in society today, but perhaps because we do not see them often, we tend to forget their existence. We fail to acknowledge their potential and overlook their capabilities, which can often surpass those of others.



At the American University of Beirut (AUB), the "ABLE Summit" brought together many individuals with disabilities and experts from around the world.



Their goal was to assess the current status of people with disabilities and discuss the challenges they face in integrating into technological advancements, whether in education or the job market.



Experts from all over the world attend this summit, sharing their proposals to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and facilitate their adaptation to technological progress.



This summit aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge to benefit as much as possible from all the new discoveries.



One of the most significant aspects of such meetings is the unique and diverse ideas that participants share.



In the lives of people who have often felt forgotten throughout their lives, initiatives like these are essential and necessary. These ideas, even if simple, create significant change and ensure that we can do better.