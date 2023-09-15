News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15 | 11:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
Mohammed, an exceptional young man, has not let his health condition hinder his academic and professional ambitions.
Many individuals like him exist in society today, but perhaps because we do not see them often, we tend to forget their existence. We fail to acknowledge their potential and overlook their capabilities, which can often surpass those of others.
At the American University of Beirut (AUB), the "ABLE Summit" brought together many individuals with disabilities and experts from around the world.
Their goal was to assess the current status of people with disabilities and discuss the challenges they face in integrating into technological advancements, whether in education or the job market.
Experts from all over the world attend this summit, sharing their proposals to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and facilitate their adaptation to technological progress.
This summit aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge to benefit as much as possible from all the new discoveries.
One of the most significant aspects of such meetings is the unique and diverse ideas that participants share.
In the lives of people who have often felt forgotten throughout their lives, initiatives like these are essential and necessary. These ideas, even if simple, create significant change and ensure that we can do better.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
American University Of Beirut (AUB)
ABLE Summit
Individuals
Disabilities
Experts
Technology
Next
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
0
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
0
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-16
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-16
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
2
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
3
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
4
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
5
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
7
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
8
Lebanon News
03:08
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Lebanon News
03:08
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More