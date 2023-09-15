News
Glimpse of peace: Signs of calm in Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes
2023-09-15
Glimpse of peace: Signs of calm in Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes
Walking through Ain al-Hilweh's torn alleyways feels like the path to liberate Palestine and Jerusalem.
However, the war-torn neighborhood of Ras al-Ahmar in Ain al-Hilweh Camp was destroyed by senseless clashes, with bullet-riddled walls and homes reduced to rubble by shelling.
Moving to another street within the camp, the images of the destroyed homes feel like another path toward Palestine. It is a road in the Hatin neighborhood of the camp, which witnessed the fiercest of clashes, where destructive shells ruled the day in confrontations between Fatah and extremist groups.
Hundreds of families benefited from the peace that resulted from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's efforts and Army Intelligence's success in brokering a ceasefire in the camp. Families have returned to inspect their homes after seven days of clashes.
Like the camp, Sidon breathed as life returned to its streets and the main road that connects southern cities and villages to the capital.
Shops have reopened, and a sense of normalcy is gradually returning. Local deputies and figures, including MP Bahia Hariri and Islamic groups, have raised their voices against the clashes and the language of resorting to arms.
This stance was directly conveyed to a Hamas delegation by MP Ousama Saad, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire, ending armed manifestations, and facilitating the return of displaced residents.
Will the calm persist after a round of clashes that claimed 17 lives, left 160 wounded, and caused six army personnel to be injured? Or will the failure to hand over the wanted individuals lead to new chaos?
