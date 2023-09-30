With the announcement of the economic route from India to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, passing through the port of Haifa and reaching Europe, questions have arisen about the role of the port of Beirut. Officials at this port rushed to contact Saudi officials, but they responded that the exploration of Lebanon's future role through this route cannot happen before the election of a president and the restructuring of authority.

The US aid to the Lebanese army will not stop next October if a president is not elected, according to an official at the US embassy in Beirut, as confirmed to LBCI. However, the program supporting the Lebanese army and internal security forces, which provided financial assistance of $100 per month for each member, will stop in November, according to the US official, due to the end of its specified six-month period.

As of now, there is no plan to renew this support due to the reluctance of Lebanese officials to elect a president and implement the economic reforms required by the International Monetary Fund.

However, a US embassy official in Beirut confirmed to LBCI that there are consultations with allies to assist the army without providing additional details.

The US clarification comes in response to what has been circulated in the media regarding the direction during the five-party meeting on Lebanon held in New York. During the meeting, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf stated that the United States will not continue its aid to the Lebanese army in the absence of a comprehensive political solution.

Regarding the claims that beneficiaries of the monthly assistance are being questioned about whether the amount paid has helped them face the economic crisis, the US official confirmed that this process was handled by a third party and that it is the duty of the United States to take this step for transparency and credibility before the US Congress later.

If the port of Beirut is connected to this route, it would be an added value, but its absence does not mean the end of its role. The announced economic route excludes China, Taiwan, and Thailand, so the trade route with these countries continues. So what if Lebanon was also linked by the Chinese route to the countries of the region, including Iraq and Syria?

It would be noteworthy that the Iraqi officials inquired about the possibility of expanding the container station's workspace in Beirut, and port officials confirmed that it is possible and well-considered. It's worth noting that transit traffic from the port of Beirut to Iraq currently constitutes about 8% of the port's overall activity.

Observers point out the repercussions of the India-Europe route, noting that despite the expected negative impacts on the Suez Canal, the reality and statistics indicate that dozens of ships will continue to cross daily towards the Mediterranean basin.

Consequently, how many ships can the port of Haifa accommodate, even if it includes the movement of the Ashdod port? Responding to this, observers state that it is impossible for Haifa and Ashdod to accommodate all the ships heading to the eastern Mediterranean basin, and therefore, the port of Beirut will have a share in this traffic.

With Israel on this India route, can Hezbollah agree to Lebanon joining it? The port of Beirut, of course, needs development in its logistical capabilities and an update that affects administration and operational rules. Many options are available, including joining the India route, but with Israel on this route, can Hezbollah agree to it? Another option is to join the Chinese route, or to maintain its current status, which is good, but both the port of Beirut and the port of Tripoli may need a network of railway lines connecting them to the north and south for transit to Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and possibly beyond.



