News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
Will the Cabinet issue the 2024 budget by decree according to Article 86 of the constitution?
Sources in the premiership have stated that this could happen if the Parliament fails to approve the budget by the end of January. They consider that the ministers who discussed and approved the project cannot reject this constitutional step, and it would, for the first time in decades, ensure the budget's effectiveness within its constitutional timeframe.
According to Article 86 of the constitution, "If the Parliament does not conclusively decide on the budget project before the end of the designated period for its study, the President, in agreement with the Prime Minister, immediately calls the Parliament for an extraordinary session lasting until the end of January to continue studying the budget.
Suppose the extraordinary session expires without a final decision on the budget project. In that case, the Cabinet can make a decision, and based on it, the President issues a decree that makes the project effective in the form presented to the Parliament. The Cabinet cannot use this right unless the budget project has been submitted to the Parliament at least fifteen days before the beginning of its session."
In line with this article, Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's government has referred the budget project to the Parliament before the second term of the Parliament by 15 days.
This term starts on the first Tuesday after October 15 and continues until the end of the year, fulfilling the conditions for resorting to Article 86. Since this government holds the presidency's powers due to the ongoing vacancy in the primary presidential position, it has the right, according to constitutional experts, to use the President's right mentioned in this article to issue a decree considering the budget effective.
On the other hand, parliamentary sources described this direction as part of exaggeration by Mikati and his supporters from the political parties participating in the government meetings. They stated that the Finance and Budget Committee would start successive sessions to study the budget project. Still, it has not yet received the detailed budget.
They consider this delay in sending the details as a form of procrastination.
Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil responded to these accusations by stating that, according to Article 18 of the Public Accounting Law, the Finance Minister provides a detailed report to the legislative authority before November 1, describing the economic and financial situation in the country and the principles adopted by the government in the budget project.
Therefore, any talk of the Ministry of Finance's delay in presenting the details is not serious and lacks credibility. It is considered a mere disturbance that falls within the scope of populism, which does not serve the public interest. November 1 is just around the corner, less than a month away.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Budget
Next
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24
Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus
0
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
2
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
00:48
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
3
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
6
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
8
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More