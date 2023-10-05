Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders

Smuggling Syrians is not an individual initiative or random steps. It is an organized process led by networks and mafias that extend from the Syrian depths to the Lebanese depths through illegal crossings.

Smugglers have various options. After crossing, the journey on motorcycles becomes similar to what we document daily, circumventing the checkpoints of the Lebanese army.

Dozens of illegal crossings are scattered to the north. A tour with the army on some of them once again shows the extent of geographical interference and the imaginary borders embodied in the few meters of the great river that can be easily crossed.

110 kilometers are the borders between Lebanon and Syria to the north, where the first land borders battalion is deployed. Approximately 1,200 members can theoretically control only ten kilometers, requiring multiple personnel, vehicles, and towers to control smuggling and plug the gaps easily opened by smugglers, as the army states.

In 2023, the army arrested more than 22,000 who entered clandestinely. The peak was in August when only 8,000 were arrested. Returning them does not mean they did not re-enter. During the tour, new techniques adopted by smugglers to transport displaced people were showcased, such as placing them in a gas tank or, cutting through the pickup truck, or camouflaging trucks with stones.

Towers alone are not effective for monitoring without personnel on the ground, but the failure to control large sectors and borders does not prevent waging a security and military war against smugglers, their mafias, and networks, and the necessity of tightening the security and cooperation measures between Lebanon and Syria to alleviate waves of displacement.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Smuggling

Borders

Syria

Syrians

LBCI Next
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-04

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More