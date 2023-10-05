EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

Amid the European Union's confusion over the migrant crisis, with an increasing influx across the Mediterranean, EU ambassadors reached an agreement on the main text of "reforming migration policy in Europe" during their meeting in Brussels. This breakthrough came despite Italian reservations and occurred before the European Union summit on Friday in Spain.

What does the agreement entail?

-         Establishing an exceptional system with less protection for asylum seekers than standard procedures in case of a "massive and unprecedented" flow of migrants.

-         The agreement extends the possibility of detaining migrants at the external borders of the European Union for up to 40 weeks.

-         Allowing for quicker and simplified processing of asylum applications for a more significant number of arrivals to facilitate their easier repatriation.

-         Swift activation of solidarity mechanisms among member states in caring for refugees, primarily through resettling asylum seekers or providing financial assistance to host countries.

Thus, the agreement aims to coordinate joint efforts among EU countries when large numbers of migrants flow into one of the countries, as happened during the refugee crisis in 2015-2016. 
The approval of the agreement's text during the bloc's meeting on Friday remains to be seen, and more importantly, whether it will be effectively implemented to actively curb irregular migration to Europe and alleviate the burden on countries like France and Italy. 

For instance, the Italian island of Lampedusa is hosting an overwhelming number of migrants, and its mayor remarked, "We are all physically and mentally exhausted; the situation is out of control and unbearable."

News Bulletin Reports

EU

Refugees

Migrants

Migration

LBCI Next
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-25

Europe's Struggle to Curb Irregular Migration: A Collaborative Approach with Tunisia

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More