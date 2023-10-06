News
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
Like a snowball, the problem of Syrian refugees continues to grow and branch out.
There have been municipal, ministerial, and even cabinet-level administrative decisions, but they were never sufficient.
This issue has regional and international dimensions, as well as humanitarian and economic aspects, burdening Lebanon and its people.
The military conflict in Syria has largely receded. Still, displacement persists and has even escalated in recent months, manifesting through legitimate crossings with the involvement of Lebanese-Syrian gangs, networks, and mafias.
Observers believed that the Syrian regime benefits from this displacement, as it eases the burden on it and contributes to bringing hard currency into the country, especially since it struggles to secure food and fuel due to the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act and its consequences.
Furthermore, the regime aims to shift the blame onto the international community, pressuring them to lift the siege.
However, with its porous borders, fragmented state, and inadequate security and military apparatus, Lebanon cannot adequately address the crisis.
The statement by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah calling not to stand in the way of ships carrying refugees to Europe can also be seen as a way to pressure the European Union to find a solution to the displacement issue and lift the sanctions on Syria.
On the other hand, the international community has a different perspective, urging the Syrian regime to initiate constitutional reforms, make governance changes, end compulsory conscription, and assure frightened refugees of their right to return, all before providing any support for reconstruction or allowing international companies to operate within Syrian borders, which would create many job opportunities.
Two contrasting approaches are being pursued on the Syrian refugee issue, and economically strained Lebanon is paying the heaviest price amid fears of emerging security problems.
Even if Lebanon obtains the data and decides to repatriate illegal refugees and succeeds, despite the task's difficulty, around nine hundred thousand refugees will remain on its soil, and the problem will not be fully resolved.
Thus, a comprehensive solution to the displacement problem is needed, requiring Syrian, Arab, and international efforts for success.
But unfortunately, there is no clarity in the picture so far, and Lebanon is paying the highest price.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Syrian
Lebanese
Next
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
Previous
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05
Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
