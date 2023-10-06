Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

On Thursday, drones carrying explosive ordnance appeared, targeting the Military Academy in Homs. The toll from the attack was more than eighty killed and two hundred seventy injured, according to the Syrian Ministry of Health.

But who is behind this attack? How many drones were used, and what type are they? 

No entity immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Syrian Army blamed terrorist organizations, while the foreign ministers of Syria and Iran, in a telephone call, considered that US-backed terrorist groups were behind such acts.

Observers agree that the scale of the losses indicates that the targeting was carried out by more than five drones, although their type has not been specified. So, where did the drones originate?

Two hypotheses are put forward:

The first one suggests that the drones may have been launched from the northern direction, specifically from Idlib, where several jihadist organizations are located, such as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkistan Islamic Party, and the Katibat al-Muhajireen. 

These organizations possess drone technology, which has been targeted by Russian airstrikes in the past.

The second hypothesis is that the drones may have been launched from eastern Syria, where US forces are stationed. In this case, the drones would have traveled over a hundred kilometers. 

In such a scenario, the attack could be attributed to either the United States or Israel, as both possess this type of drone.

Given that Syria's response to the attack involved intense missile strikes on Idlib, the first hypothesis gains prominence. 

Additionally, it is worth noting the Russian warning that was issued before the attack, through the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria regarding the readiness of terrorist groups to carry out attacks on Russian and Syrian military sites using locally manufactured drones.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Homs

Military Academy

Drone

Attack

Idlib

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-05

At least seven killed in drone attack on military academy in central Syria

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-26

Yemen talks: Bahraini soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack near Saudi border

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Underground Networks: The Organized Chaos of Syrian Smuggling Across Lebanese Borders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More