Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06 | 13:05
2
min
Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
The file of migrants, who have recently flowed to the Italian island of Lampedusa, coming from the shores of North Africa, posed a challenge to the European Union. This prompted the decision to reform the system of illegal immigration in Europe.
On Wednesday, ambassadors from most European Union countries in Brussels reached an agreement on reforming immigration policy.
It included the necessity of immediately and firmly addressing illegal immigration and intensifying the deportation of undocumented migrants.
However, on Friday, the situation took a different turn. The European Union countries, meeting in Spain before their end-of-year summit, failed to reach a consensus on the immigration reform agreement.
Poland and Hungary voted against it, while Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic abstained from voting.
Moreover, Poland justified its move by rejecting the system of distributing illegal migrants within its territory, while Hungary argued that the agreement imposes on it the reception of a specific number of asylum seekers when there is a significant influx of migrants.
Furthermore, Poland justified its stance by rejecting the system of distributing undocumented migrants within its borders. At the same time, Hungary argued that the agreement would force it to accept a specific number of asylum seekers when there is a heavy influx of migrants.
The Hungarian Prime Minister said, "If you are violated in the name of the law and forced to accept something you do not like, how can there be a settlement or agreement? This is impossible."
However, this dispute could prevent the issuance of a joint statement on immigration by the European Union countries, as the agreement's language was tightened to appease objecting countries, including Poland and Hungary.
These two countries had previously obstructed a similar immigration agreement at the Brussels summit at the end of June last year.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
World News
EU
Migrants
