Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

At approximately 6:30 AM on Saturday, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, unleashed a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.



This attack prompted Tel Aviv to activate the Iron Dome defense system to counter the intense rocket fire, which exceeded 2,200 rockets in the initial salvo. Numerous Israeli cities and towns, including areas around Tel Aviv, were targeted.



The assault did not stop at rocket attacks. Around 8:00 AM, Qassam Brigade members infiltrated into Israeli territory via a breach in the barbed wire fence along the Gaza border.



Mohammed Deif, the military commander of the Qassam Brigades, emerged and announced the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood at approximately 8:15 AM.



The scene escalated further following Deif's statement. Hamas continued to launch additional rocket volleys towards Israeli settlements and cities.



It took the Israeli military around fifteen minutes to make its decision. They declared a state of war following the infiltrations and initiated airstrikes on Gaza.



Meanwhile, Hamas persisted in its battlefield and psychological warfare.



At approximately 10:30 AM, the movement released videos depicting the takeover of Israeli sites such as the Kibbutz and the Kerem Shalom border crossing, the primary gateway connecting the Gaza Strip to Israel.



Simultaneously, the Israeli military launched "Operation Iron Sword" against Gaza, coinciding with intensified Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



The confrontation intensified further, and Hamas delivered a more painful response.



Around 11:00 AM, Hamas released a video showing a paratrooper unit advancing towards Israeli military positions.



After over half an hour, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was in a state of war.



On the frontlines, Hamas continued its surprises and shared a video of an aerial attack on Israeli military vehicles and soldiers.



Several operations have been confirmed, while others remain unverified, including reports of Hamas capturing General Nimrod Aloni, the commander of the Gaza Division in the Israeli army. Pictures circulated on social media, but no official confirmation or denial has been issued.



Notably, Salah al-Arouri, Deputy Chairman of Hamas's Political Bureau, stated that the movement would not disclose the number of prisoners it holds. Still, it can be confirmed that among them are high-ranking officers.



Is there any near prospect of de-escalation after the fires of war and surprises ignited between Palestinians and Israelis?