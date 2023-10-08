News
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-08 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trapped or departing: Israelis' dilemma after Al-Aqsa Flood
Will Israelis be able to travel after the Al-Aqsa Flood, or are they trapped within their territory?
The map shows three international airports in Israel: Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport in Eilat in the south, and Haifa Airport in the north.
Haifa Airport is very small, with minimal flights, serving only neighboring countries such as Cyprus and Greece.
However, Ramon Airport in the far south of Israel is also closed. The Israeli Airports Authority announced the closure of airports in the southern and central parts of the country due to its proximity to the Gaza border and the necessity for travelers to pass through the Gaza Strip.
Thus, the only remaining airport for Israelis to leave is Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the main airport in Israel.
But, air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was halted on Saturday due to the attack on Gaza. Israelis flocked to the airport in large numbers, forming long lines in an attempt to leave, but to no avail.
Furthermore, due to the cancellation of most airlines' flights to and from Tel Aviv, departing passengers are left with very few and potentially canceled flights at any moment due to Hamas rockets.
It's worth noting that Ben Gurion Airport's management focuses during its limited operating hours on receiving flights carrying Israeli reserve soldiers returning from abroad to participate in the battles.
Regarding land travel, Israelis have only two options: The Taba border crossing and the Jordan River border crossing.
The Taba border crossing is open around the clock for Israelis, but reaching it is impossible as it is also in the southern border area with Egypt, and thus, access to it requires passing through the closed Gaza Strip.
The only gateway for those seeking to leave Israel to the outside world is through Jordan via the Jordan River crossing.
Moreover, the crossing operates twelve hours a day, and currently, passengers and goods are transported through it into the Israeli interior.
To complete the siege, Israeli media outlets have reported that shipping companies have announced the cancellation of maritime trips to Israeli ports.
So, leaving Israel has become challenging, whether by air, sea, or land.
