Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades&#39; Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

The most surprising elements of Operation Al-Aqsa flood are the new weapons and military tactics used by al-Qassam brigades in their attack on Israel.
In the recent battle, al-Qassam brigades revealed new weapons and tactics. 

Here's what the battle unveiled:

1-   Paragliders (or Parachute Gliders):

For the first time, al-Qassam brigades used paragliders as a means of aerial transport. These gliders, equipped with small engines, can carry two people and have a flying range of up to 10 km. 
 
Al-Qassam chose them to cross the demarcation line between Gaza and the border settlements. Detecting them with radar is challenging due to their small thermal footprint, unlike military aircraft and missiles. Hamas has used 200 gliders in coordination with missile launches to distract radar with the missiles.


2-   Drones (al-Zouari):

Locally manufactured drones named "al-Zouari" were used in the operation. They were announced in 2021 and practically deployed during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The name honors Al-Qassam Brigades' leader, Mohammed Al-Zawari, who was assassinated in Syria in 2016.


3-   Anti-Aircraft Missile Defense System - Motabir 1:

This locally-made ground-to-air missile defense system is designed to intercept aircraft, missiles, and helicopters. Its launch from a movable base to avoid radar detection, unlike traditional shoulder-launched missile systems, sets it apart.
 
Hamas' arsenal surprised everyone, reflecting years of accumulation. The Palestinian organizations, led by Hamas, transitioned from stones to highly effective weapons. 
 
This raises questions about the source of these weapons and the possibility of further development in a besieged region. Where did it all begin? Details are in part two.

News Bulletin Reports

Al-Aqsa

Operation

Weapons

Palestine

Israel

LBCI Next
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:37

Cape Town rally in solidarity with Palestine's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-07

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms killing of border-crossing 'militants' from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:13

Navigation at Hamburg Airport suspended following threat to Iranian plane

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

UNIFIL reports explosions near Al-Boustan in Southwest Lebanon, urges restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Military alert on Lebanon's southern border, military centers in settlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More