Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09 | 09:19
2
min
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
The most surprising elements of Operation Al-Aqsa flood are the new weapons and military tactics used by al-Qassam brigades in their attack on Israel.
In the recent battle, al-Qassam brigades revealed new weapons and tactics.
Here's what the battle unveiled:
1- Paragliders (or Parachute Gliders):
For the first time, al-Qassam brigades used paragliders as a means of aerial transport. These gliders, equipped with small engines, can carry two people and have a flying range of up to 10 km.
Al-Qassam chose them to cross the demarcation line between Gaza and the border settlements. Detecting them with radar is challenging due to their small thermal footprint, unlike military aircraft and missiles. Hamas has used 200 gliders in coordination with missile launches to distract radar with the missiles.
2- Drones (al-Zouari):
Locally manufactured drones named "al-Zouari" were used in the operation. They were announced in 2021 and practically deployed during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The name honors Al-Qassam Brigades' leader, Mohammed Al-Zawari, who was assassinated in Syria in 2016.
3- Anti-Aircraft Missile Defense System - Motabir 1:
This locally-made ground-to-air missile defense system is designed to intercept aircraft, missiles, and helicopters. Its launch from a movable base to avoid radar detection, unlike traditional shoulder-launched missile systems, sets it apart.
Hamas' arsenal surprised everyone, reflecting years of accumulation. The Palestinian organizations, led by Hamas, transitioned from stones to highly effective weapons.
This raises questions about the source of these weapons and the possibility of further development in a besieged region. Where did it all begin? Details are in part two.
News Bulletin Reports
Al-Aqsa
Operation
Weapons
Palestine
Israel
Next
Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
Previous
