From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

While the official founding date of Hamas dates back to 1987, its roots can be traced back to the early 1970s.



In 1973, Ahmed Yassin established the Religious Social Charitable Association (Islamic Center) in Gaza as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.



Many may not know that Israel funded Hamas at its inception, encouraging its expansion as it saw it as a useful counterbalance to the secular Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). However, after discovering Hamas' arming efforts, Israel arrested its founder in 1984, only to release him in 1985 as part of a prisoner exchange.



Hamas continued its armament, and on December 6, 1987, it officially established its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

After a meeting involving seven prominent figures and leaders of Islamic advocacy, mostly active preachers in the Palestinian arena, Hamas officially declared its establishment.



This marked the initial spark for Hamas' Islamic grassroots activities.



The movement, which gained control of Gaza after the 2006 elections, seizing authority from the Palestine Liberation Organization, manages its affairs through an institutionalized system.



It relies on the Shura (consultation) system, seeking opinions from qualified individuals represented in the Shura Council. This council serves as the primary political body, playing a crucial role in decision-making within Hamas. Ismail Haniyeh currently leads this body.



Iran stands as the primary financial supporter for the movement's military wing, aiding in its capabilities, especially in missile development.



While there are no clear figures on the extent of Iranian support for Hamas, Israeli intelligence estimates annual assistance ranging between $250 and $500 million.



Operation Al-Aqsa Flood undoubtedly represents a significant advancement, surpassing previous operations, which were limited in scope, targeting only a minimal number of prisoners or casualties.



Today, Hamas enters a new phase in its military history, anticipating the surprises the upcoming days may hold.