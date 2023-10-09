News
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09 | 11:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds
Name: Tomer Alon Namrodi
Age: 19 years old
Occupation: Israeli soldier working on recruiting agents within the military site of Erez.
He is one of four Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, according to the military media of Hamas.
According to media estimates, these four are part of a group captured by Hamas in its ongoing operations in Gaza, estimated to be around a hundred, in the absence of any official confirmation from Israel or Hamas about their number and identities.
Will there be negotiations for their release? According to the Chinese news agency, Qatar entered the scene in coordination with the United States.
Both Israel and Hamas downplayed a mediation not officially confirmed by Doha. However, the Chinese agency said it involves releasing Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, numbering 36 prisoners.
The issue of prisoners has had the most significant impact within Israeli society, which is experiencing confusion, reflected in the families of the prisoners not receiving any details about their children. This pushed them to hold the government and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, responsible.
In addition to the Israeli prisoners, there are other nationalities among the captives, including:
- Two Mexicans, as confirmed by the Mexican Foreign Minister.
- Three Brazilians, according to Brazilian authorities.
- Several US-Israeli citizens.
- German citizens holding Israeli and German citizenship, according to CNN.
- Eleven Thai citizens held hostage, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson. Thailand announced that it is working with Jordan, Egypt, and Malaysia to secure the release of its citizens who have been detained.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Palestine
Hamas
