Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09 | 11:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

Name: Tomer Alon Namrodi

Age: 19 years old 

Occupation: Israeli soldier working on recruiting agents within the military site of Erez.

He is one of four Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, according to the military media of Hamas. 

According to media estimates, these four are part of a group captured by Hamas in its ongoing operations in Gaza, estimated to be around a hundred, in the absence of any official confirmation from Israel or Hamas about their number and identities.

Will there be negotiations for their release? According to the Chinese news agency, Qatar entered the scene in coordination with the United States.

Both Israel and Hamas downplayed a mediation not officially confirmed by Doha. However, the Chinese agency said it involves releasing Israeli women captured by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, numbering 36 prisoners.

The issue of prisoners has had the most significant impact within Israeli society, which is experiencing confusion, reflected in the families of the prisoners not receiving any details about their children. This pushed them to hold the government and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, responsible.

In addition to the Israeli prisoners, there are other nationalities among the captives, including:
-        Two Mexicans, as confirmed by the Mexican Foreign Minister.
-        Three Brazilians, according to Brazilian authorities.
-        Several US-Israeli citizens.
-        German citizens holding Israeli and German citizenship, according to CNN.
-        Eleven Thai citizens held hostage, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson. Thailand announced that it is working with Jordan, Egypt, and Malaysia to secure the release of its citizens who have been detained.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Hamas

LBCI Next
Strategic Surprises: Al-Qassam Brigades' Cutting-Edge Weapons and Tactics Unveiled in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Israel's Iron Dome: Assessing its effectiveness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences

LBCI
World News
10:25

Tragic tales of Karabakh's exodus: From home to refuge in Goris, Armenia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
02:21

Battle with Hamas is longer than we expected: Israeli Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Education Minister suspends classes on Tuesday in the South due to deteriorating security conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More