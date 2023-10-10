A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution

As the battle unfolded suddenly and decisively, so did the videos and clips from the Hamas movement accompanying the operation of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" from the air, land, and sea.



Because media propaganda plays a crucial and fundamental role in wars, aiming to win over the public and disconcert adversaries and enemies, there were urgent videos with the goal of influencing the viewers to keep up with the operation.



Just two hours after the military incursion into the Gaza envelope, Hamas synchronized it with a series of well-crafted clips featuring a fast-paced rhythm, incorporating all elements of influence and suspense, such as the "storming" of the Erez crossing clip.



In these clips, Hamas introduced striking visuals, characterized by their swift production and dissemination on social media. For the first time, they included aerial footage of bomb drops from drones, along with aerial shots.



Professional photographers from the Al-Qassam Brigades military personnel filmed the operation stages up close, with live shots and rapid editing and distribution.



There is a clear difference between these clips and the traditional methods previously employed by the movement, which were far from captivating and mostly relied on distant shots, especially since the proximity factor was not present.



Undoubtedly, this media campaign serves promotional purposes for the movement, showcasing its military capabilities. It serves as one of the means to support the military battle.