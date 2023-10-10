Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10 | 10:20
High views
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

Since the al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with Hamas, carried out the "Operation al-Aqsa Flood" on Israeli settlements, many Lebanese have been asking: "What does Hamas have to do with Lebanon?"

The answer:

Since its establishment in 1987, Hamas began emerging in Palestinian refugee camps on Lebanese soil, becoming present in camps like Fatah and the Islamic Jihad.

The significant entry of Hamas into the Lebanese scene occurred in 1993, following the expulsion of more than 400 leaders and members by Israel to the area of Marj Al-Zohour between West Bekaa and Hasbaya after a prisoner exchange crisis between the two sides.

Organizational frameworks for Hamas were established within Palestinian camps in Lebanon, and media institutions were created in collaboration with Hezbollah and, ultimately, Iran. This collaboration later evolved between the two sides within the framework of the Resistance Support Committee, covering various aspects, including the military.

This collaboration became prominent during the Oslo Accord era in 1993 between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel, which outlined the establishment of Palestinian self-rule in the West Bank and Gaza as a transitional stage, a proposition rejected by Hamas, which demands the full liberation of Palestine.

Today, for those wondering: "What is our involvement in the current conflict in Gaza?" The answer is that Hamas, which executed the "Operation al-Aqsa flood," exists in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon's refugee camps. 

It is aligned with the Axis of Resistance, meaning Iran and Hezbollah, who closely monitor the field developments in Gaza.

If these developments turn dramatically, it could lead to a regional war in which neither Hamas, Hezbollah, nor Iran would remain unaffected.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hamas

Lebanon

Palestine

Israel

