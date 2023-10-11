Since 1948, the year of Israel's establishment, the "young" nation has faced continuous instability. Its conflicts with Arab neighbors have left an enduring mark, often referred to as "prisoners and hostages."



The beginnings of mutual prisoner exchanges and negotiations can be traced back to the aftermath of the 1948 war. With Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, Israel negotiated the release of 885 soldiers:



156 soldiers were arrested by the Egyptians, 673 soldiers arrested by the Jordanians, 48 soldiers by Syria, and eight soldiers were arrested by Lebanon.



In return, Israel detained numerous individuals from various Arab nations:



1098 Egyptians; 28 Saudis; 25 Sudanese; 24 Yemenis; 17 Jordanians; 36 Lebanese; 57 Syrians; and 5021 Palestinians.



At the time, Arab countries often negotiated from positions of strength and employed force to regain their captives.



Arabs targeting Israeli Jews was one of the weapons used in the war against Israel. The fronts on most Arab sides were open. Capture operations followed, then negotiations and exchanges.



In 1954, Syria captured 5 Israeli soldiers in Golan, releasing them in exchange for 41 Syrian captives.



In 1957, Egypt handed over 4 Israeli soldiers in return for Israel releasing 5500 Egyptians.



It is true that the June 1967 war was a setback for the Arabs before Israel which occupied Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the Golan within six days.



But despite this, the Arab countries involved in it were able to conclude a deal with Israel and exchange 19 Israeli soldiers, including six naval commandos and pilots, in exchange for 6,708 prisoners between Egyptian, Syrian, and Jordanian military and civilian personnel.



Israel has not always succeeded in achieving its objectives. Remember Israeli spy Eli Cohen, whom Syria executed in Marjeh Square in 1965?



Despite other prisoner exchanges between the two countries during the Arab-Israeli conflict and the war in Lebanon, Damascus has refused to hand over his remains to Israel to this day.



Prisoner exchanges between Arab countries and Israel have transitioned from a phase of prisoners of war to one of political and security detainees.



One of the most prominent cases that garnered significant attention in the Arab world was that of Israeli spy Azzam Azzam, who was apprehended by Egyptian authorities and released on December 5, 2004, in exchange for Israel releasing six Egyptian students detained in its custody.