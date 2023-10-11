Resilience and Dispersal: Tracing the Palestinian Population from Nakba to Today

Less than two million by a bit was the population of historical Palestine, stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, in 1947.



1.3 million of them were Arabs, and the rest were Jews.

After the Nakba in 1948, the Palestinian territories witnessed the first significant displacement of its people due to the Zionist movement's occupation of the lands.



During this period, about 750,000 Palestinians were expelled and became refugees.



The displacement continued, with sporadic Zionist settlement activities, until 1967, marking the second primary phase of Palestinian displacement, specifically during the Naksa.



During this event, the occupation authorities expelled 280,000 to 325,000 Palestinians, not counting the Arabs inside.

Who are the Arabs 48?



They are Arabs who decided to stay in their lands, now under Israeli control. They are referred to as Arab 48, constituting 21% of Israel's population according to 2023 statistics.



These Arabs are distributed in the Negev, the Triangle, and northern occupied territories, living in difficult conditions as if they were second-class citizens.



They face constant attacks and violations by settlers, including burning their properties or being forced to evacuate them for settlers' benefit, along with threats of murder and detention—all supported by the occupying forces.



In addition to the Arabs 48, some Palestinians were displaced from their villages and settled in camps and other Palestinian areas.



The majority settled in the Gaza Strip, known as the world's largest open-air prison, hosting more than 1.2 million refugees in an area of 365 km².



This sector has been under siege since 2007, subjected to intense bombardment in every war, with no shelters for its residents.



Palestinians were also displaced from areas colonized by Israeli settlers and settled in the West Bank. The West Bank is home to 774,167 registered refugees with UNRWA.

These people remain within the borders of historical Palestine. Still, millions have dispersed to neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the United States, extending even to Chile in South America, where there are over half a million refugees.



Today, Israeli authorities advise those fearing airstrikes in Gaza to head to Egypt.



This move is facing significant rejection from both Egyptians and Palestinians.



Nevertheless, it remains a model for displacing Palestinians from their lands and destroying them.