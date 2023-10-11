An infiltration operation from Dahira was carried out by the Al-Quds Brigades, affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with the Palestinian Hamas movement, executed a missile launch operation.

These organizations are not Lebanese and do not receive any official political coverage in Lebanon for using Lebanese territory to carry out military operations against Israel.



In clearer terms, no official ministerial statements, government declarations, or military permits from the Lebanese army allow such operations.



In contrast, Hezbollah, which is a Lebanese organization resisting the Israeli occupation of Lebanese territories, operates with official coverage and clear engagement rules.



The greater danger in what the Islamic Jihad and Hamas are doing is that their military operations originate from an area where UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is supposed to be implemented.



This means that the Lebanese army and UNIFIL are supposed to prevent illegal weapons or unauthorized armed individuals not approved by the government from moving into this area.



Security information indicates that neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad informed the Lebanese army about their military operations.

Hezbollah refuses to confirm or deny whether these operations are coordinated with them.



Even the Lebanese government, specifically Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, has not received any answers from Hezbollah regarding the military path of the party, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.



He even did not receive any answers from Hamas or Islamic Jihad regarding their military actions in southern Lebanon.

What is happening in the south, especially by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, undermines UN Security Council Resolution 1701, issued after the July war between Hezbollah and the Israelis in 2006.



If Israel does not respect this resolution, the international community, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, will find more justifications in what Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are doing to argue that Lebanon does not respect this resolution and that the rules of UNIFIL's operation either need to be strengthened or amended or they need to leave.