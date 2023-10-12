What about Al-Qassam release of Israeli woman, two children?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12 | 10:24
High views
2min
What about Al-Qassam release of Israeli woman, two children?

Al-Qassam Brigades claimed to have released an Israeli captive along with two children.

However, they did not specify the identity, location, or time of her release, which prompted the search for answers.

It was later revealed that the woman is named Avital Al-Ajam, and she lives in kibbutz Holit near the Gaza Strip, and the two children are her neighbors.

However, Israeli media reported that this woman stated militants took her to the border with Gaza on Saturday, where they decided to leave her with the children.

The woman is seen in a video approaching one of the children, with several armed individuals passing by her. The razor wire separating the Gaza Strip from the border area can be seen in the background, and no one is visible on the other side waiting for her.

Furthermore, Hamas included this video as part of its efforts to refute Israeli allegations of kidnapping and killing women and children, using it as evidence to deny these claims.

Thus, the use of media and propaganda in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood is an effective means to shape global public opinion, and the confrontation will intensify in this domain.
 

