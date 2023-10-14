News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Martyr of truth: The story of Issam's dream and sacrifice
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-14 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Martyr of truth: The story of Issam's dream and sacrifice
Issam Abdallah used to dream of having a small tent on the rooftop of his house in the countryside, overlooking the plains that distanced him from the city's working and living conditions.
He was enthusiastic to invite all his friends to it so they could get to know the beauty of the South and prove that the South is more than just war and destruction.
But just before he could realize this dream, the war broke out.
A week ago, he had his last meeting with his family, after which he disappeared from his home, dedicating himself to field coverage as a photographer for Reuters.
From the place he cherished the most, the land, Issam posted his last stories on Instagram, specifically from where he was martyred. His sister Abir reposted his picture, writing, "Proud sister... God bless you," referencing the rising smoke.
But now, the proud sister has a broken heart. "Every time I express my pride in him, but I felt it differently this time. I was worried about him, especially when I saw the smoke behind him… and look what happened."
Abir's fear may have been the same fear that Issam had.
Just a few days ago, Issam reportedly told one of his friends that he didn't want to die in the South and have his death declared as that of a "journalist" without guilt. But this is what happened.
His only guilt was that he was doing his job professionally, just like every time, in every coverage, to support his family, who had lost their support.
With the loss of Issam, it's not only the media community that lost a dedicated and professional colleague but also a brave, fun, positive, and morally beautiful human being.
Every journalist doing his/ her duty of conveying the truth could have been a target for the occupation authorities, who brutally targeted Issam and his colleagues.
And if Issam's martyrdom goes unnoticed, without accountability, it's possible to have other victims in any upcoming coverage.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Martyr
Issam Abdallah
Journalism
Journalist
Press
Reuters
Israel
Palestine
Attack
Strike
War
Lebanon
Lebanese
Next
Egypt's key role in Gaza: A long-debated solution reemerges
Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:19
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
07:19
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
0
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
09:28
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
09:28
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Egypt's key role in Gaza: A long-debated solution reemerges
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Egypt's key role in Gaza: A long-debated solution reemerges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
Demographic shifts: The Palestinian population in 'historical' Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
Demographic shifts: The Palestinian population in 'historical' Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Martyr of truth: The story of Issam's dream and sacrifice
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Martyr of truth: The story of Issam's dream and sacrifice
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences
0
World News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
World News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
2
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
5
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
6
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More