Netanyahu's visit to Israeli soldiers: Preparing for "the next phase"
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15 | 11:50
2
min
Netanyahu's visit to Israeli soldiers: Preparing for "the next phase"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Israeli soldiers to deliver a resolute message, asking them, "Are you ready for the next phase? The next phase is coming."
The visit aimed to convey a strong message that the Israeli military is prepared for all scenarios to neutralize the capabilities of Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.
The soldiers responded positively, nodding in agreement with Netanyahu, and this exchange took place near the Gaza Envelope.
The official narrative of this visit, which was disseminated by Netanyahu's account and endorsed by the majority of Israeli and international media, has drawn criticism, according to a journalist at the Israeli's independent Channel 12.
The anger among Israeli soldiers parallels the frustration of families of prisoners who were captured by members of Hamas and brought into the Gaza Strip. These families have not met Netanyahu in person but have criticized his performance on multiple occasions.
According to the Times of Israel website, the announcement of Netanyahu's visit to three settlements in the Gaza border region came after he departed from the area.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Visit
Israeli
Soldiers
Preparing
Phase
Next
The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills
Egypt's key role in Gaza: A long-debated solution reemerges
Previous
