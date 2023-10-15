With Israel threatening the residents of Gaza to move from the northern part of the strip towards the south, amidst discussions of a potential transfer of Gaza's population to Egypt's inland, particularly to the Arish region in the Sinai Peninsula, the question arises: Why Arish?



Arish, a city that spans 762 square kilometers with a population of just fewer than 400,000, lies along the Mediterranean coast.



It is the largest desert city in Egypt, and the Cairo government has undertaken a comprehensive development plan for the northern Sinai Peninsula, including Arish, with an investment value of approximately 8 billion Egyptian pounds, equivalent to around 190 million US dollars.



Egypt's focus in Arish has primarily been on improving essential infrastructure. The development includes upgrading the strategically located port transforming it from a fishing harbor into a significant Mediterranean coastal facility.



The Arish International Airport is equally vital, especially in light of Egypt's demand for delivering all aid to Gaza through this airport.



The significant investment in Arish raises questions about whether it aligns solely with Egypt's national development plan or if the improvements in Arish are part of a larger transfer scenario.