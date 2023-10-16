News
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
To understand the horror of war and siege means to see the world through the eyes of the children of Gaza, who have known nothing since their birth but war and siege.
The average age of these children is ten years. They were born in a strip of land under siege before their eyes could witness the light, depriving them from that moment of much and, most importantly: food and water.
So, don't be surprised if these little ones crave shawarma and sweets because 81% of Gaza's residents face challenges in meeting their basic needs, with food and health being the most prominent.
The children of Gaza have been deprived of security and safety and have learned resilience early on. Those who have reached the age of ten in the region have witnessed five bloody wars to date, with the latest one ongoing.
Don't be surprised if one of the children longs for a departed sibling or for family members who lost their warmth and affection.
The 2014, 2018, 2021, and 2022 wars witnessed the fall of more than 2,500 victims at the hands of the Israeli killing machine.
Rarely do you hear the language of play and joy in the conversations of Gaza's children, but often, you hear them talking about life, whether it was saved or lost.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Children
