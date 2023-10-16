Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16 | 07:59
High views
Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions
3min
Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions

After repeated missile strikes by Palestinian factions and Hezbollah's frequent attacks on several Israeli positions along the southern border of Lebanon, spanning 120 km from Ras al-Naqoura on the coast to the eastern Shabaa Farms, the Israeli army and the Israeli Ministry of Defense decided to evacuate all settlements and towns within a 2 km radius along the border strip. 

There are 28 settlements in total, and their residents are to be relocated to guesthouses in nearby areas, with the Israeli government covering the financial aspects.

Notably, the evacuation plan includes the Syrian al-Ghajar village in the Golan Heights, whose residents are Alawites.
It also encompasses the northern part of the al-Ghajar village, which is Lebanese territory occupied by Israel, and Lebanon had demanded its withdrawal.

The evacuation also includes the following colonies: Ma'yan Baruch, Yuval, Mtelleh, Dafna facing Kafr Kila; Maskaf Aam and Kfar Eldad facing Odaisseh; Maskiot facing Hula. 

Moving further south along the strip, the evacuation includes the settlement of Al-Manara facing Wadi Meis al-Jabal, the settlement of Yiftah facing Blida, Malikiya, Avivim, and Dishon facing Aitaroun.

Heading west, the evacuation includes Yiron, Dovev, and Baram facing Yaroun, Mitat facing Rmeich, and Shtula facing Aita al-Shaab.

Further west, it encompasses Zar'it and Shomera facing Marouhin, the town of Arab al-Aramsha, and the settlement of Adamit facing Yarin and al-Dahira.

Finally, to the west, it includes the settlement of Hanita facing Alma al-Shaeb, the settlement of Shlomi facing Labbouneh, reaching the coast and the sea, and the settlement of Rosh Hanikra, close to the UNIFIL forces' center and the Lebanese town of Naqoura.

Israeli media reported that this move is precautionary in case the other party, meaning Hezbollah, decides to expand the scope of the conflict and that the army is not thinking of opening the northern front.

We now consider the developments in the south along the border with Israel to be skirmishes. Will the conflict remain within the current rules, or is there a possibility of expansion?

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Lebanon

