Why the West Bank remains distanced from Gaza's conflict?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Why the West Bank remains distanced from Gaza&#39;s conflict?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Why the West Bank remains distanced from Gaza's conflict?

In a time when the images from Gaza show hundreds of casualties, the death toll surpassed 2,700 on Monday morning, in addition to the extensive destruction that has devastated entire families and neighborhoods...

The situation in the West Bank, where 3.25 million Palestinians reside, is relatively calmer.

Over the years, the Israeli occupation has expanded through establishing settlements, creating a distance of 115 kilometers between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

This distance has separated the two regions, leading to their complete isolation.

The West Bank has been witnessing sporadic incidents, such as shootings, vehicular attacks, throwing incendiary grenades, and other clashes from time to time, resulting in the deaths of 60 people so far.

So why is the West Bank somewhat uninvolved in this war? Three main reasons provide an answer to this question:

Geographical Location
The West Bank is surrounded on all sides by Israeli settlements, except to the east, where it borders Jordan.

This location makes it nearly impossible to smuggle weapons into the hands of Palestinians in the West Bank, especially since Jordanian security forces closely monitor the borders.

Governance
The West Bank is the Palestinian Authority's stronghold, led by Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the Palestinian news agency, Abbas has emphasized that the policies and actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the West Bank does not provide an environment encouraging Hamas's activities.

Israeli Security Control
Israeli security control over the West Bank and cooperation with the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Fatah faction, which represents the Authority in the West Bank, make it challenging to establish armed groups affiliated with Hamas in the West Bank.

However, this has not prevented Hamas sympathizers from conducting individual operations targeting Israelis.

All these factors have kept the West Bank relatively disengaged from the events occurring in the Gaza Strip after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. But the public sentiment in the West Bank remained loud and clear in support of Gaza.

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Gaza

West Bank

Palestine

Israel

Israeli

LBCI Next
Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war
Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-15

Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:59

Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:27

Maritime Negotiations and Unanswered Questions: The Equation of Qana versus Karish in Lebanon-Israel Relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15

Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors

LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Middle East News
02:21

Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More