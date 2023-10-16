American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16 | 11:15
High views
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

From inside Israel to the port of Haifa, dozens of American families headed to prepare for departure from Israel to the port of Limassol in Cyprus and from there to the United States.

Dozens of American families benefited from the evacuation plan set by the US embassy.

The cost of transportation and accommodation in Cyprus is borne by the evacuees, who number 2,500 Americans prevented from bringing their pets, and their journey takes 10 to 12 hours.

In times of war, the US embassy often resorts to these solutions to ensure the safety of its citizens.

As for their transportation methods vary from air travel, as was the case in India, to sea travel, as happened during the July War when American citizens were evacuated from the port of Beirut to Cyprus and then by air to the United States.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Haifa

Israel

Palestine

USA

Cyprus

