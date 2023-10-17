The ongoing use of phosphorus bombs: A violation of international law

In the face of the Al-Aqsa Flood confrontations, Israel is using incendiary phosphorus bombs.



What are these bombs?



Shaped like a chandelier, the bombs in the shells are distributed when exploded; white phosphorus is the most effective material in it, and it is a highly flammable substance.



These bombs are used in wars for several purposes:



1. The rapid ignition helps burn grassy areas covering several acres, which can expose concealed hideouts used by fighters.



2. The intense light produced upon explosion improves visibility and location identification during nighttime hours.



Using phosphorus bombs has highly detrimental effects on civilians, such as severe burns, skin irritation, and liver, kidney, heart, lung, and bone damage, leading to fatalities.



In 1983, the United Nations prohibited using these bombs in civilian areas, categorizing this usage as a war crime.



However, Israel has not stopped using them, employing these munitions in Gaza and along the Lebanese border.



This action adds to a series of war crimes committed by Israel, including the threat to hospitals and the bombing of convoys of war refugees.