News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices
Whenever there is tension or a war anywhere in the world, all eyes turn to oil and gas prices.
And what if the "heart of the event" is happening in the Middle East, which holds around a third of the gas reserves and is responsible for about a third of global oil exports?
The Al-Aqsa Flood operations between Hamas and Israel have added to the turmoil and uncertainties in the markets.
Gas prices in Europe have risen by more than 30 percent in the past week and a half, and one of the main reasons is the closure of the Tamar field in Israel.
This field does not just secure about half of Israel's production; it also sends about a third of its output to Egypt and, from there, to Turkey and Europe.
This one-third has dropped by 20 percent due to the Tamar shutdown, according to Bloomberg. Exports to Europe are now at risk, especially as the Leviathan field, the other main source, might also be closed.
This comes at a time when the "old continent" is still searching for alternatives to cheap Russian gas (which it lost access to after the Russian-Ukrainian war) on the verge of winter.
Regarding oil, the price per barrel has risen to about $4. However, according to analysts, this $4 can quickly turn into $40 if the war escalates, especially if it involves Iran. Why?
Firstly, Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of the world's oil needs pass alone, and any war may push Iran to close the strait.
Secondly, if the United States decides to tighten sanctions on Tehran due to the tensions, this means Iran's oil exports will decrease, leading to less supply and higher prices.
This is without forgetting that OPEC plus countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, are determined to maintain the decision to reduce their oil production.
It is in their interest to maintain high prices to secure more revenue. This decision seems to be holding, according to the Russian president.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Al-Aqsa Flood
Oil
Gas
Prices
Middle East
Tamar Field
Leviathan Field
Russia
Iran
Strait of Hormuz
US
Sanctions
Next
Complex Diplomacy: Biden's Visit to Israel Amid Regional Tensions
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-07
Putin grants the green light for Uzbekistan to deliver Russian gas through Kazakhstan
World News
2023-10-07
Putin grants the green light for Uzbekistan to deliver Russian gas through Kazakhstan
0
World News
2023-09-26
Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack
World News
2023-09-26
Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack
0
World News
2023-09-19
Russian Defense Minister visits Iran
World News
2023-09-19
Russian Defense Minister visits Iran
0
World News
2023-09-13
Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"
World News
2023-09-13
Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:03
The ongoing use of phosphorus bombs: A violation of international law
News Bulletin Reports
10:03
The ongoing use of phosphorus bombs: A violation of international law
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Complex Diplomacy: Biden's Visit to Israel Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Complex Diplomacy: Biden's Visit to Israel Amid Regional Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
0
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
World News
09:42
Racing Against Catastrophe: Diplomatic Efforts Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
4
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
5
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
6
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
7
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
8
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More