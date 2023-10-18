Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18 | 09:56
High views
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel&#39;s Deadliest Massacre
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

By bombing the Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza, Israel is registering its largest massacre to date, dating back to 1948, in terms of dropping the most significant number of martyrs in a single strike. 

A single strike on Tuesday night resulted in the death of 500 martyrs.

When we say a single strike, it means a strike that targeted one location simultaneously. 

We are not talking about the other massacres the enemy's army commits in significant battles on the ground, expecting thousands of casualties.

Lebanon has already experienced such horrific massacres twice. 
The first time was on April 18, 1996. At that time, approximately 800 Lebanese, including men, women, children, and elderly, sought refuge in the compound of the Fijian Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Qana in the south to seek protection from any attacks resulting from Israel's Operation Grapes of Wrath. 

They believed Israel would refrain from pursuing and killing them in a UN-protected center under international laws, conventions, and norms, just like the Palestinians who sought refuge in Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

At that time, around 2:00 AM, Israeli artillery targeted the headquarters of the battalion, killing 106 people, 18 of whom were unknown when buried, and injuring about 150 people with wounds and disabilities.

The second time was during the July 2006 war, when Israel targeted many families taking refuge in a three-story residential building in the town of Qana, most of whom had sought refuge from neighboring villages under attack. 

Israel killed about 55 people, including a large number of children.

Massacre after massacre, investigation after investigation, and until today, no Israeli has paid the price; only civilians have suffered.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hospital

Attack

Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth
Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict
LBCI Previous

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

The ongoing use of phosphorus bombs: A violation of international law

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Jumblatt after meeting Mikati: We will remain by PM's side in all his efforts, hope not to be dragged into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Bou Habib from Jeddah: Continuation of aggression on Gaza could ignite fires that may engulf entire region

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

