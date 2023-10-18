Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth

On October 12, the Israeli army issued recommendations to evacuate the northern part of the Gaza Strip, including 22 hospitals, among them Al-Ahli Hospital Al-Maamadani.

Moments after witnessing the painful scenes of children as victims in Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza, Hamas, and subsequently the Arab world, directly accused Israel.



Minutes after the incident, the Israeli media began promoting a narrative that the explosion at the hospital was not a result of an Israeli airstrike.



They adopted an intelligence-based narrative from the army, claiming that it was caused by a missile launched by the Islamic Jihad towards Israel but failed and fell inside Gaza.



Israel justified its stance by releasing details from radar records of the missile attack that coincided with the explosion, and they say that the missile passed over the hospital.



They also disseminated recordings purportedly of Hamas members accusing Islamic Jihad, asserting that if it were an Israeli strike, the location of the Israeli missile impact would have left a crater of around 7 meters or caused damage to nearby buildings.



Islamic Jihad promptly issued a denial statement to refute Israel's accusations and sought to disassociate itself from the responsibility.



This is not the first time war crimes have occurred, and Israel accuses the other party of committing them. Will Israel accept an international investigation into the incident to ensure that civilians and children are not reduced to mere numbers?