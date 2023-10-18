Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, there are 18 hospitals, and Al-Maamadani Hospital, also known as Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, is the oldest among them. It was built in the Zaytoun neighborhood in the heart of Gaza City. It is more than half a century older than the Palestinian Nakba.

Originally established by the Anglican Missionary Diocese, it started as a church. Over time, the decision was made to expand and convert it into what was called the English Hospital while preserving the church building within it.

At that time, the hospital was the only one serving about twenty thousand people in the area between the cities of Jaffa in Palestine and Port Said in Egypt. 

During World War I, the hospital suffered damage and looting and was closed. It was reconstructed in 1919 and resumed its operations.

With the end of the British Mandate in Palestine, the Baptist Mission took over the hospital. 

However, a dispute arose over the ownership of its lands, prompting a group of Palestinians residing in the United States to fund it to keep its doors open. 

Its name changed to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital while retaining the name Al-Maamadani Hospital.

Throughout the wars, Al-Maamadani Hospital did not cease its operations, and its name became associated with the tragedy that unfolded, transforming it from being known as the Al-Maamadani Hospital to the hospital that moved the world to tears.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hospital

LBCI Next
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

Biden on Gaza hospital bombing: It appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Al-Maamadani Hospital Tragedy: Dueling Narratives and the Quest for Truth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-22

US Marines deployed to safeguard oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-18

Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
World News
18:01

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:21

LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More