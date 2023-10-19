Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

2023-10-19 | 09:00
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
2min
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

There is a real war at the Lebanese-Israeli border, but it remains within the rules of engagement with limited violations.

Observers of the situation there said that the confrontations between Hezbollah on one side and the Israeli occupation army on the other are still taking place at the frontlines of the border region.

However, Hezbollah's military operations target Israeli locations and settlements adjacent to the border strip, and Israeli attacks also affect Lebanese villages and towns near the border without the military operations extending deeper into either side.

Furthermore, these observers also highlighted the number of casualties and injuries among the Israeli army and the martyrs of Hezbollah. These numbers have not been recorded since implementing the rules of engagement following the July War 2006.

Additionally, these observers described what is happening as a war of attrition that affects Israeli forces and settlers in northern Israel. Thus, it can be summarized as follows:

1. Attacking all Israeli border locations.

2. Destroying a quarter of Israel's capabilities for border surveillance, eavesdropping, and technical intelligence along the northern border. An important site in this is Jal Al-Alam in the western sector, which extends its capabilities to Alexandria in Egypt and Tartous and Latakia in Syria. This reality has prompted the Israelis to use reconnaissance aircraft heavily.

3. The capabilities of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system deployed near the border with Lebanon.

4. Israeli alert at the highest level along the border with Lebanon, with three military divisions and the Northern Corps deployed in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

5. Evacuation of border settlements and deploying over 300 soldiers in each settlement.
 

