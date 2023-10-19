News
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19 | 09:00
High views
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
There is a real war at the Lebanese-Israeli border, but it remains within the rules of engagement with limited violations.
Observers of the situation there said that the confrontations between Hezbollah on one side and the Israeli occupation army on the other are still taking place at the frontlines of the border region.
However, Hezbollah's military operations target Israeli locations and settlements adjacent to the border strip, and Israeli attacks also affect Lebanese villages and towns near the border without the military operations extending deeper into either side.
Furthermore, these observers also highlighted the number of casualties and injuries among the Israeli army and the martyrs of Hezbollah. These numbers have not been recorded since implementing the rules of engagement following the July War 2006.
Additionally, these observers described what is happening as a war of attrition that affects Israeli forces and settlers in northern Israel. Thus, it can be summarized as follows:
1.
Attacking all Israeli border locations.
2.
Destroying a quarter of Israel's capabilities for border surveillance, eavesdropping, and technical intelligence along the northern border. An important site in this is Jal Al-Alam in the western sector, which extends its capabilities to Alexandria in Egypt and Tartous and Latakia in Syria. This reality has prompted the Israelis to use reconnaissance aircraft heavily.
3.
The capabilities of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system deployed near the border with Lebanon.
4.
Israeli alert at the highest level along the border with Lebanon, with three military divisions and the Northern Corps deployed in the occupied Shebaa Farms.
5.
Evacuation of border settlements and deploying over 300 soldiers in each settlement.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Hezbollah
Border
War
Israeli
Clash
Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Press Highlights
03:25
Press Highlights
03:25
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Middle East News
2023-10-13
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Press Highlights
00:35
Press Highlights
00:35
Press Highlights
01:01
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon News
03:39
Lebanon News
03:39
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanon News
01:30
Lebanon News
01:30
Press Highlights
03:25
Press Highlights
03:25
Middle East News
09:47
Middle East News
09:47
