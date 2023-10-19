Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies&#39; next move
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

In the next 48 hours, TotalEnergies is expected to have closed the well it drilled in Block No. 9 as part of the contract's first phase. Upon completing this operation, the drillship will depart to Cyprus to drill another well for TotalEnergies.

The drillship will leave, and Lebanon will return to a state of waiting.

However, drilling a second well in Block No. 9 is not expected to occur before May 2025, according to the contract signed with the consortium consisting of TotalEnergies, Eni, and Qatar Energy.

Furthermore, Block No. 4 will not be drilling for a second well because this block will return to the Lebanese state on the 22nd of October 2023, and it can be included in the bidding process in any future licensing round.

The evaluation process for the offers submitted for Blocks 8 and 10 continues, and the report will be presented to the Minister of Energy and the government soon, with a recommendation to expedite exploration procedures in any new contracts.

The drillship leaves, and TotalEnergies has not officially announced the drilling results for the well in Block No. 9, even in the form of a statement.

Thus, everyone is waiting for the report, which may take about three months.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Energy

Exploration

TotalEnergies

LBCI Next
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-27

TotalEnergies' exploration impact: A brighter future for Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:31

Death toll of French nationals since Hamas attacked southern Israel rises to 28 people

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More