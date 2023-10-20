Iran's message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 10:19
High views
Iran&#39;s message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?
2min
Iran's message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?

In the past few hours, the Axis of Resistance has coordinated its operations and missile strikes, targeting American bases in the region and Israel. 

These operations were launched from Yemen, specifically from areas controlled by Ansar Allah, or the Houthi Movement. 

The exact target of the missiles launched has not been clarified, whether they were intended for Israel or the American fleet destroyers.

From Iraq as well, where factions close to Iran and self-proclaimed as the Islamic Resistance Factions in Iraq control, missiles and drones were launched targeting the Ain al-Asad base within the Iraqi borders. 

The Islamic Resistance also claimed responsibility for targeting a gas pipeline near a US base in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Hezbollah was located, witnessed a missile bombardment, in which the Al-Qassam Brigades participated, in part.

What message does the Axis of Resistance and its "reference," Iran, want to convey? 

Is this a sign of the beginning of a regional war with its indications, or is the goal of the message a warning and a statement to the American President: "We are here and ready to engage in a regional war on multiple fronts"?
 

