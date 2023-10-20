Middle East unrest: American support for Israel sparks tensions in Iraq and Syria

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 10:24

Middle East unrest: American support for Israel sparks tensions in Iraq and Syria
2min
Middle East unrest: American support for Israel sparks tensions in Iraq and Syria

It is one of three operations originating from Iraq and targeting American military bases between Iraq and Syria.

Date: Wednesday, October 18th.

Location: Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq - (the headquarters of the coalition forces), which hosts American and other international forces under an agreement with the Iraqi government.

After more than a year of calm, Ain al-Asad Airbase was attacked by two drones, which were retaliated against by coalition forces. One of the drones was destroyed, and the other sustained damage.

The scene of the drones' attack was repeated on Thursday night, where the same base was targeted for a second time.

In addition to the two attacks by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Agence France-Presse quoted Iraqi security sources as saying, "Three katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of a camp belonging to the coalition forces," which includes American forces near Baghdad Airport, on Thursday night.

From Iraq to Syria as well, specifically to Deir ez-Zor, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted, with two separate attacks with drones and missiles, two American bases in the Koniko gas field in the Deir ez-Zor countryside and Al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border, where American forces are stationed.

Therefore, during the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict, the attention is turning to Iraq and Syria, where American support for Israel is evident.

Will the scope of the war expand?
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
